Five reasons to buy The News on Bank Holiday Monday - including Monday Sport

In The News on Bank Holiday Monday we have 48 pages of news and sport.

1. Monday Sport takes an in-depth look at Pompey’s upbeat end to the season with victory over Peterborough — and The Blues’ optimism for the future.

2. We have the heart-rending tale of a father who kept his terminal illness secret to save his family’s anguish - but revealed all in a letter written on his deathbed.

3. We have a round-up of bank holiday events, including Portsmouth Comic Con and the Rural and Seaside fair in Southsea.

4. Our Your Money page features unbeatable advice from personal finance expert Martin Lewis...

5. And you’ll get the chance to vote for your favourite nursery as we reveal the top 10 in our Nursery of the Year awards.

