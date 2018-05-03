Five reasons to buy The News on Friday - including The Guide

Have your say

In The News on Friday we have 88 pages of news, sport and entertainment.

1. You could save £3.20 on adult admission to the Mary Rose with our exclusive reader offer...

2. The Guide is your unbeatable free pull-out for local entertainment news...

3. We have news of an amazing new free-fall thrill experience at Spinnaker Tower...

4. Queen Alexandra Hospital has made ‘significant strides’ in improvement after a damning report by inspectors, says its boss.

5. Customers are complaining they have been left high and dry by a Portsmouth travel firm’s collapse.

Save 20% on The News when you subscribe - Find out more here.