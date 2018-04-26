Five reasons to buy The News on Friday - including The Guide and Cars

Have your say

In The News on Friday 80 we have pages of news, sport and entertainment.

1. The Guide is packed with all the latest from the local entertainment scene, plus full event listings.

2. Cars has test drives of all the latest models, and is the ideal place to look for used vehicles.

3. In News, we meet baby Elsie Lennon, born at the same moment as the new royal prince.

4. In other royal news, local pupils meet Prince Edward.

5. We report how a man who was brutally attacked in a Portsmouth street is looking for the ‘good samaritan’ who saved his life

Save 20% on The News when you subscribe - Find out more here.