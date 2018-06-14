Five reasons to buy The News on Thursday - including Jobs

In The News on Thursday we have 56 pages of news and sport.

1. We lead on the disturbing story that police are on standby for a surge in domestic violence when the World Cup starts.

2. We have a fascinating interview with sailing legent Sir Robin Knox-Johnston 50 years on from his first record-breaking round-the-world race.

3. Find out about a Hampshire home on sale with a price tag of £2.75m that comes complete with its own historic palace ruins.

4. Read about a restaurant that’s bucking the trend by declaring itself a World Cup-free zone.

