Five reasons to buy Thursday’s News - including 32-page guide to restaurants in the Portsmouth region

editorial image

POPULAR FESTIVAL TO RETURN FOR FIFTH YEAR

Georgia Norrie at her new business venture #THT Boutique Picture: Malcolm Wells

Hair salon brings one-stop fashion with new boutique

0
Have your say

In The News on Thursday we have 56 pages of news and sport.

1. Looking for somewhere to eat out? Then look no further than our superb 32-page guide to restaurants in The News’ region - FREE inside!

2. Find out why a political row is growing in Portsmouth over two tower blocks that are going to be evacuated.

3. Read loving tributes to eight-year-old Leo Burton, whose tragic death is being mourned by a whole community.

4. Discover why Pompey could be in line for an £850,000 windfall.

5. And with World Cup fever still gripping England, meet the man who’s splashed out £3,000 to liven up his garden during the big football games.

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.