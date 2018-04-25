Five reasons to buy Thursday’s News - including jobs

Have your say

In The News on Thursday we have 56 pages of news, features and sport.

1. Looking for a new role? Don’t miss the jobs section

2. Find out why 100 aerospace jobs are under threat in Portsmouth because of Brexit

3. Read a special report on why voting in the local elections on May 3 is so important

4. Discover why an inspirational mum has just won a national award

5. In sport - the five big questions that Blues fans are keen to see answered

Save 20% on The News when you subscribe - Find out more here.