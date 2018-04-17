Five reasons to buy Tuesday’s’s News - including Family Life pullout

Have your say

In The News on Tuesday we have 48 pages of news and sport.

1. Read Chantelle Cowdrey’s inspiring tale of how she lost nine stone and beat diabetes in the process in our eight-page Family Life pullout

2. Pompey have another huge League 1 game tonight - away to Bradford - as they aim to boost their play-off challenge. We’ve got all the best previews

3. Find out what Royal Navy police officer Sophia Hurlo’s 12-month long running challenge involves

4. ‘People are dying, so to hell with political correctness’ - read columnist Clive Smith’s outspoken views

5. The Gosport Gang Show has just celebrated its 40th anniversary - relive the occasion with our superb double-page picture spread

Save 20% on The News when you subscribe - Find out more here.