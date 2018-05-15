Five reasons to buy Wednesday’s News - including 12-page Homes pullout

Have your say

In The News on Wednesday we have 64 pages of news, sport and property

1. Find out why five-year-old Chloe Drinkwater has written to prime minister Theresa May.

2. Discover why Cardiff were the reason Pompey boss Harry Redknapp signed FA Cup goal hero Kanu in the first place

3. Learn what Portsmouth mayor Lee Mason is aiming to achieve during his spell in the role

4. Looking for a new home? Then don’t miss our 12-page Homes pullout

5. We reveal the Portsmouth musicians who are helping to take a stand against male suicides

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.