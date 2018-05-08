Five reasons to buy Wednesday’s News - including Homes

Picture: Malcolm Wells
Picture: Malcolm Wells
From left - Jill McDonagh (Corporate Fundraiser for Naomi House and Jacksplace children's hospice) and Lucy Grey (Corporate Partner with Trethowans Solicitors) Picture by Malcolm Wells (180426-5923)

Business awards raises funds for children’s charity

Postcard competition for mental health perception

In The News on Thursday we have 44 pages of news and sport.

1. Hampshire soldiers get set for a six-month mission to Iraq

2. Rubbish strewn over area’s hotspots during bank holiday heatwave

3. Youths caught kicking hedgehog around ‘like a football’

4. Top navy accolade leaves officer Tom in ‘utter disbelief’

5. Championship football is Pompey goal for Eisner

