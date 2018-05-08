Five reasons to buy Wednesday’s News - including Homes

In The News on Thursday we have 44 pages of news and sport.

1. Hampshire soldiers get set for a six-month mission to Iraq

2. Rubbish strewn over area’s hotspots during bank holiday heatwave

3. Youths caught kicking hedgehog around ‘like a football’

4. Top navy accolade leaves officer Tom in ‘utter disbelief’

5. Championship football is Pompey goal for Eisner

