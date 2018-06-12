Five reasons to buy Wednesday’s News - including Homes

In The News on Wednesday we have 48 pages of news and sport.

1. Councillor under fire for using mobile phone during meeting

2. Cycle helmet saves mum’s life

3. Portsmouth Festivities will feature more than 100 events in 10 days

4. Cross-party involvement in sea defence discussions

5. New boy Curtis believes playing for Pompey will enhance his international dreams

Join our membership scheme today and save an ongoing 20%. By doing so you’ll pay just 66p Monday to Friday and 76p Saturday.

As a member, you’ll also have free access to our tablet app worth £71.88 a year, so it doesn’t matter where you are in the world, you can still read your daily copy of The News.

To join simply click here (www.localsubsplus.co.uk/pen) and enter the exclusive code 349WEB-PEN. We’ll then send you handy pre-paid vouchers that can be exchanged for a copy of the paper at any outlet selling The News.