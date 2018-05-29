Flowers laid at festival site to pay tribute to the dead

A PILE of flowers has been steadily growing outside the festival site, as festivalgoers and people from the surrounding area pay tribute to Tommy and Georgia following their tragic deaths.

A sole bunch of flowers had been left by the car park entrance to the festival on Saturday.

Now, the entrance to the festival on King George V Playing Fields in Cosham has been filled with flowers, balloons and other gifts.

Guests came along to the festival site all day long – and while many were laying flowers on the ground, some also stood solemnly, reflecting on the weekend’s events and talking to one another about what they had experienced.

Some of the flowers also contained messages, either for Tommy or Georgia, or for members of their families.

One message read: ‘Rest in peace.

‘Taken too young, our thoughts and prayers are with your families.’

Another bunch of flowers had the following message from a relative.

It said: ‘Tommy, the words can’t explain the pain. RIP.’