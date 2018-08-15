Football fundraiser for armed forces veterans

Have your say

ORGANISERS of a fundraising football match hope to raise hundreds of pounds.

The game between Hampshire police and firefighters takes place on Sunday at 1pm at the Havant and Waterlooville Football Club ground.

Entry is £5 and all are welcome. Children come in free with a paying adult.

There will be a bar and food on offer for supporters.

Cash raised will go to Pilgrim Bandits, a charity supporting injured veterans.

For more information and to donate, see the charity’s website at pilgrimbandits.org