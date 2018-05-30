Former council leader praises cross-party sea defence group

THE former leader of the city council has praised her successor for his pledge to tackle the Southsea sea defences as part of a cross-party group.

New leader, councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, last week announced plans to bring together councillors from all parties, including Tory boss Cllr Donna Jones, to focus on the sea defences together.

Cllr Jones said: ‘It is only right and proper that the community is involved fully and meaningfully in the consultation.

‘I’m pleased the leader of the council has invited Cllr Stephen Morgan and me as group leaders to take part in the cross-party group.

‘I am calling on the leader to extend that to include key members of the community, representing the seafront wards of the city such as Leon Reis, the chair of the East Southsea Neighbourhood Forum, a representative from Friends of Old Portsmouth and David Baynes, chair of Friends Canoe Lake.’