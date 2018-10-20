Former Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp to appear on I’m a Celebrity

Former Pompey manager Harry Redknapp has signed up for the new series of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here.

The 71-year-old will fly out to Australia to take part in the ITV show alongside The Chase star Anne Hegerty and Coronation Street actress Sair Khan.

Harry Redknapp during his time as Pompey manager

This year’s show, which is being hosted by Declan Donnelly and Holly Willoughby, is set to launch in mid-November.

During his time at Pompey, between 2002 and 2004 and then later between 2005 and 2008, Redknapp won the Division One title and the FA Cup.

His last job in management was with Birmingham City, but he was sacked last year with the club second bottom in the Championship.

According to the Mirror, Redknapp is believed to be earning more than £100,000 for appearing on the show.

A source told the paper: ‘Harry is never anything less than good value. He’s had a long, interesting career and knows a lot of famous people. He’ll be fun to watch.’

Past winners of the jungle show include cricketer Phil Tufnell, actor Christopher Biggins, singer Stacey Soloman and Made in Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo.