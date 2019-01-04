Former Royal Navy gunner Trev Harman shares his latest amazing photos of the Portsmouth area

Former Royal Navy gunner and retired fireman Trev Harman has shared more of his fantastic photos from the Portsmouth area.

His interest in photography started when he was 10.

Talking about his latest collection, he said: ‘The wet and windy start to winter has provided me with a variety of photo opportunities while at the same time trying to protect myself and my camera from the inclement weather.’

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

Click here to see Trev’s pictures from October and November.