Fratton faithful get blessing from Jesus ahead of Wigan match

POMPEY will be blessed when super-fan Jesus flies in from Spain to cheer on his chosen ones at the next home game.

Spaniard Jesus Soler Bermudez, 23, will be with pals from the Portsmouth Football Supporters’ Club Spain, Costa del Sol branch.

Deputy chairman of the branch, Gary Benham, is hoping the visit will boost the Fratton faithful at Pompey’s home game with Wigan Athletic on Monday.

Gary is bringing over friends from Spain, where he founded the supporters group in the country he has lived in for about 18 years.

Jesus, who celebrates his birthday this week, said: ‘I watched the game here Sunday on TV with Oxford with the English, and it was muy bueno!

‘I had a tour of Fratton Park five years ago and visited Gibraltar to see Portsmouth play them in 2012 – it was a 4-0 loss,very bad – but hope to feel the ambience of the fans at Fratton Park this time.

‘I always think it is funny how the Portsmouth people say please and thank you all the time and warm beer is very different to drink.’

Gary, who travelled over to watch the 2-0 victory over MK Dons last month, hopes to complete 400,000 miles this year travelling back and forth from Spain to the UK, Portugal and Germany, to support the Blues.

In July 2012 Gary hosted Pompey fans at his home in Benalmadena, Spain, including super-fan John Westwood.

He hosted fans raising cash for the Tom Prince Cancer Trust, as his daughter Samantha went to school with Tom.

Speaking from Spain ahead of travelling for the Wigan Athletic game, Gary said: ‘Yes we do have the sun most of the year, a beach lifestyle and the rest, but there is no better feeling than that at the MK Dons match the other month.

‘My dad and I went to the game and enjoyed having a beer and a sing song with all the other Pompey fans from groups such as the 808, LC1, Banksy’s Bus, Northern Tribe and Clan.

‘You can’t miss our Spanish yellow and red flag with the Pompey crest on it being waved amongst the blue at each game.

‘Our peña motto is “Though we live in the sun, we are loyal and true, we never turn red, we always stay blue”.

‘So if you see the flag, give us a wave!’

The kick-off is at 5.30pm at Fratton Park as Pompey take on Wigan Athletic on Monday.