Free bike security marking available in Portsmouth this afternoon

CYCLISTS in the city can help deter bicycle thieves with a free event in Portsmouth today.

Between 1pm-3pm today people are being encouraged to bring their bikes along to the fountain on Commercial Road for a bicycle security marking session.

During the event bikes will be permanently marked with a unique code, and added to the national bike register database.

This will make it easier for police forces across the county to reunite stolen bikes with their owners. It can also act as a deterrent to would-be thieves as the bike is permanently inscribed, making it more difficult to sell.

Portsmouth City Council is working with Hampshire Constabulary to offer the service which will be on offer every other Wednesday starting today.

Pam Turton, the council’s assistant director for transport, said: ‘We want people to feel confident cycling in Portsmouth and bike security is a big part of that. Marking your bike is just one way to keep it secure, invest in a high quality lock and make sure you lock your bike to something secure.’

Hampshire Constabulary Inspector, Marcus Cator, added: ‘We are working hard to try to reduce the number of cycle thefts in the city.

‘We will also sell good quality D locks at Portsmouth central police station at a reduced price.

‘I would also urge people to follow our crime prevention advice, to make your bike less of a target for thieves.’

Bike marking dates are published on the council’s website.