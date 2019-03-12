Free story time at fort

FAMILIES with children under five have been invited to take part in an interactive storytelling experience.

The Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson hosts free themed Storytime sessions at the museum galleries at 11am on the third Wednesday of every month with the first session this year, themed ‘Dragons’, taking place on Wednesday, March 20.

Royal Armouries education officer, Katherine Webber said: ‘Our Storytime sessions in the galleries provide many benefits. Books help develop a child’s imagination and the sessions introduce authors and illustrators to families in a fun and exciting way.’

For more details go to royalarmouries.org