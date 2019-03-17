Fuel spillage after lorry crashes on M27 between Portsmouth and Fareham

Have your say

A CLEAN-UP is underway after a lorry crashed on the M27 and fuel spilled out across the lanes.

The eastbound carriageway is currently closed between Junction 11 for Fareham and Junction 12.

Hants Fire Control tweeted: ‘Crews from @Fareham17 attended an RTC this morning on the #M27 J11-12.

‘Lorry possibly suffering a blow out, hit central reservation & caused a large amount of debris to be left in the live lanes.

‘Lorry also suffered damage to fuel tank resulting in leak of diesel.’

A spokesman for Hampshire Police said: ‘There was a fuel spillage and the carriageway will remain closed as it is being resurfaced. The diversion is still in place.’

‘There were no injuries.’