Full list of M27 lane closures next week as smart motorway roadworks continue

Work to transform the M27 into a smart motorway will be continuing next week.

Highways England have announced a full list of the lane closures that will be taking place from Monday.

The roadworks began on the 15-mile stretch of motorway from Junction 4 and Junction 11, to transform it into a smart motorway, last week and is expecting to last until 2021.

Over the next two and a half years the route will be turned into an ‘all four lanes running’ motorway.

The average speed cameras, currently in place above the motorway, will be turned on to help enforce 50mph speed restrictions.

Here are all of the lane closures you need to know about:

Eastbound

Junction 8 – The entry slip road at junction 8 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday, January 14 and Thursday, January 17. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 7.

Westbound

Junction 4 – The link from the M27 westbound carriageway to the M3 northbound carriageway at junction 4 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Monday, January 14 and Thursday, January 17. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via junction 3 and return.

Junction 7 – The exit slip road at junction 7 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Wednesday, January 16. A clearly signed diversion will be in place junction 5 and return.

Junction 9 – The entry slip road at junction 9 will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Wednesday, January 16. A clearly signed diversion will be in place junction 11 and return.

There will also be 50mph speed restrictions between Junctions 3 and 4 on the M27 on both the eastbound and westbound carriageways beneath Romsey Road bridge as work continues to replace it.