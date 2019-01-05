Full list of M27 road closures this week as smart motorway roadworks begin

Have your say

Highways England has announced a list of road closures on the M27 this week as roadworks for the smart motorway scheme begin.

Some stretches of the motorway will have two lanes closed during the night while work is going on.

The M27 eastbound between Fareham and Portsmouth. Picture: Google

Highways England has confirmed the conversion of the 15-mile stretch of the road into a smart motorway, between Junction 4 and Junction 11, will launch on Monday..

Over the next two and a half years the route will be turned into an ‘all four lanes running’ motorway.

READ MORE: M27 average speed cameras – How they work and how to avoid a fine

The start of the work will also mean average speed cameras, currently in place above the motorway, will be turned on to help enforce speed restrictions.

Here is a full list of road closures in place along the M27 this week. They cover Junction 10/9 (Fareham), Junction 8 (Whiteley), Junction 7 (Hedge End), Junction 5 (Southampton Airport) and Junction 4 (M3).

READ MORE: Major M27 roadworks to start this week – all you need to know

Disruption is expected on other parts of the routes but all lanes will remain open.

Eastbound

J4 to J5 – Hard shoulder is currently closed with disruption expected until 6am on January 8. One lane closed between 8pm on January 7 and 6am on January 8. Three of four lanes closed from 8pm to 6am between January 9 and January 12.

J5 exit sliproad – All lanes closed between 9pm on January 7 to 6am on January 8

J5 to J7 – One lane closed between 8pm on January 5 and 6am on January 6 . One lane closed with disruption between everyday between 8pm and 6am from January 7 to January 9.

J7 to J8 – One lane closed between 8pm on January 5 and 6am on January 6. One lane closed with disruption between everyday between 8pm and 6am from January 7 to January 9.

Westbound

J5 exit sliproad – All lanes closed between 9pm on January 5 to 6am on January 7

J5 to J7 – Two lanes closed with disruption expected everyday between 8pm and 6am from January 5 to January 7. All lanes closed between 8pm on January 8 and 6am on January 9.

J7 exit sliproad – One lane closed between 9pm on January 10 and 6am on January 11.

J7 to J8 – Two lanes closed with disruption expected everyday between 8pm and 6am from January 7 to January 9.

For more details go to the Highways England website.