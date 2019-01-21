Fun on offer as Peugeot car dealer officially opens in Portsmouth 

Have your say

A FUN-FILLED day will be held at a car dealership to mark its official opening.

Snows Peugeot Portsmouth, in Walton Road, will be hosting an open day from 10am until 4pm on Saturday.

There will be entertainment, free food and refreshments and the opportunity to test drive vehicles.

Howard Prime, franchise manager, said: ‘We’re looking forward to opening our doors and inviting residents of Portsmouth to our official launch open day. We’ve got a fantastic day planned, which is suitable for the whole family to attend.’

Portsmouth is the fifth Peugeot dealership bought by Snows Group in the south of England. Snows acquired Perrys Group last October.