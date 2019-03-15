Fundraising fun across the area as Red Nose Day returns for 2019

SCHOOLCHILDREN got stuck into raising cash for Comic Relief as Red Nose Day returned.

Sport students from St Vincent College coordinated a mammoth effort which saw more than 4,500 youngsters from 16 Gosport schools lace up their trainers for a sponsored run.

Tiya Channing, Lailani Owens and Amelia Matejko show off their moves in a dance session for Comic Relief at Bedenham Primary School. Picture: Sarah Standing (150319-1997)

The children completed the feat in groups at schools across the town – where organisers set up circuits in playgrounds – before enjoying an indoor dance session with their pals.

Year 6 pupil Freya Perryman took part as the event came to Bedenham Primary School.

‘When we were running around I was with all my friends so it was lots of fun,’ the 11-year-old said. ‘I feel so happy I can help people who are less fortunate.’

Fellow pupil Megan Hyde, also 11, added: ‘I’ve had so much fun. I didn't expect the dancing to be so great – but it was modern dances and the floss is one of my favourites.’

Gosport MP Caroline Dinenage sounded the horn which got the fun underway, signalling a cue for organisers from St Vincent College, Ahliyah Brown and Jack Ellcome, to take over.

Bedenham Primary School was just one of the teenagers’ stops across the town as they took the fun on the road after months of planning.

Ahliyah, 17, said: ‘Mounds of planning have gone into this. We’ve been so pedantic to make sure everything is sorted because we don’t want to leave any space for flaws.

‘The children have been so excited about what we’ve been doing, so that’s great.’

Jack, 18, added: ‘Red Nose Day is obviously held for those less fortunate, but some people don't realise there are people in Gosport who need our help as well.

‘Charity starts at home and we hope we can help people here who need the money too.’

Fundraising was not limited to Gosport, with other events taking place across the area.

Youngsters at Morelands Primary School in Waterlooville collected more £1,800 with a week-long fundraising effort for Comic Relief.

Staff at Sainsbury's in Farlington united with Jetts Fitness for a quirky sponsored exercise routine in the store’s entrance yesterday.

Meanwhile restaurant Koop + Kraft in Cowplain staged a pay-what-you-want deal for charity, between 3pm and 4.30pm.