Fundraising target smashed in support of Portsmouth man seriously injured in India

MORE than £10,000 has been raised in just four days to help the family of a Portsmouth man who was seriously injured abroad.

Hundreds of people have pledged donations online to support Jordan Webster and help him return to the UK.

Earlier The News reported how Mr Webster, from Fratton, had travelled out to India in November.

But three weeks ago he was injured in a serious accident, leaving him with a fractured arm, pelvis and eye socket.

His family want to fly him home to the UK where he can be treated at the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Well-wishers left messages of support for the family on The News’ Facebook page.

Kelly Pearce commented: ‘So sad, hope the money gets raised to bring him back to QAH where he will get the ultimate care that is needed by the specialists there.’

Mo Charles posted: ‘His family must be going spare. If this was one of my kids, I would be desperate to get him home.

‘Please donate and get this poor lad home.’

And Oshjay Strain said: ‘Stay strong mate.’

Also among the donations was a £3,000 pledge by the Oasis Church in Upper Arundel Street, Portsmouth.

Mr Webster, 26, was a former pupil at St Edmund’s Catholic School in Portsmouth.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has confirmed it is supporting the family and is in contact with police in India.

To donate to the appeal go to justgiving.com/crowdfunding/jim-henderson.