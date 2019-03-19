Garden firm hopes new  quiz night   will bloom

EGGHEADS are being called to join a quiz night to support a needy charity.

The Stewarts Abbey Garden Centre in Titchfield has set up the event as part of its annual fundraising campaign.

This year, the company will be drumming up cash for Age Concern Hampshire.

The first event will be taking place on Thursday, March 28 and coincides with the launch of Stewarts’ new supper club night. It is from 5-7pm.

Teams taking part can be in with a chance to win a top prize of £100 in Stewarts vouchers.

Terry Head, retail and marketing director at the garden centre, hoped as many people as possible would join the quiz night.

He added he had been impressed by the work of those at Age Concern Hampshire during a recent visit to the charity’s base in Locks Heath.

‘It’s fantastic to see members of our senior population enjoying the company of others and engaging in the activities thanks to the team,’ he said.