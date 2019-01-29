Girl, 16, chased through Portsmouth city centre and assaulted in early hours attack

A teenage girl was left with a broken nose after being assaulted in the early hours of the morning over the weekend.

The 16-year-old victim was reportedly attacked by another teenage girl on Commercial Road in the city at around 4am on Saturday.

The girl was attacked on Commerical Road near McDonald's. Picture Ian Hargreaves.

She was then chased and assaulted again in the road on Marketway, suffering bruising and a broken nose as a result.

The victim recalls hearing car horns during the assault and officers are appealing for any drivers who witnessed this incident or captured it on dashcam to contact police.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident unfold on Commercial Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44190031204, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.