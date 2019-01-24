Give Academy lads a chance… must act fast... how Portsmouth fans reacted to QPR loanee’s sudden departure 

David Wheeler is the latest loanee to depart Pompey.

The winger returned to QPR today having spent the first half of the campaign at Fratton Park.

David Wheeler has returned to QPR. Picture: Joe Pepler

Wheeler leaves two days after delivering a man-of-the-match performance against Peterborough, with his goal firing the Blues into the Checkatrade Trophy semi-finals.

However, the former Exeter man struggled for regular game-time at the Blues, making only a solitary League One start.

Wheeler’s departure follows on from Andre Green being recalled by Aston Villa last week.

With Jackett’s forward options now extremely limited, the Fratton faithful have had their say on how the Blues boss should remedy his current situation.

Here’s what they had to say on social media…

Facebook

Steve Burghard

No real surprise. He did well for us but was never going to get regular playing time ahead of Curtis and Lowe.

Good luck to him back at the Hoops, and thank goodness he can't play against us on Saturday.

Michael Stephenson

It is difficult to know what the answer is here with squad players, whether loanees or otherwise.

Against Peterborough, Christian Burgess did well enough but his rustiness and lack of game time showed up during the game.

And I'm not knocking him. I've always rated Christian and he could be vital if Jack or Matt get injured. As for Saturday.

With wide players in short supply (Jamal out too and wasn't Wheeler cup-tied?) I guess we will rely very much on the full-backs getting forward.

We have a good defence overall but it will be a big ask on Saturday to let them press forward against QPR.

Shawn Woodward

Really low on attack options now time for one or two academy kids to step up to the plate.

John Osborne

It’s time for our youth players to step up and play a huge part in our promotion charge. We are short on wide and attacking players we should look at non league and see what's available.

Barrie Jenkins

Personally I’m not really sorry to see him go but now KJ is really in the mire, so much for non existent early planning and recruitment and contingency plans, from the outside it looks a shambles, other teams around us are getting stronger and we are getting weaker by the day

Twitter

@RiffmasterD

A statement signing or move is needed and needed quick. Wheeler himself is no real loss but an extra body down is.

The impression is being given that we are in a hole here, something needs to happen and quick

@ChrisDodd12

No surprise. A week left to do some business. It’s time to spend money.

Ask Shrewsbury the result of failing to gain promotion after sitting in the top 3 of League 1 for most of last season.

@8WeekBloodSugar

Bit surprised by this as he’s hardly set the world alight down here. Just as he may be turning a corner and getting some games he goes back.

We need some bodies in now don’t we. Can’t afford to make January mistakes like last year.

@robphillips70

Time for new signings....surely something is in the pipeline.

@george_meado

I worry that we do not have any back-up plan and we have just a week to go when our rivals are probably in advanced talks with their targets.