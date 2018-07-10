Glass specialist gains carbon neutral status

Have your say

A GLASS repair and replacement specialist has gained carbon neutral certification.

Auto Windscreens, in Partnership Park, Portsmouth, has become a carbon neutral site after the firm brought in a carbon reduction plan.

The company worked with BP Target Neutral to gain Carbon Neutral Certification.

Rupert Armitage, Auto Windscreens’ managing director, said: ‘As a conscientious business with a busy vehicle fleet and over 40 buildings around the UK we have a responsibility to set an example and mitigate our carbon impact on the planet.’

Since 2006, BP Target Neutral has offset three million tonnes of carbon on behalf of customers – equivalent to taking around 1.3m cars off the road for a year.