GOING OUT Six fun things to do on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, July 28-30

Here;s our pick of half a dozen things you can do this weekend.

Head to Port Solent to celebrate its 30th birthday with events for all the family – live music, outdoor cinema, and the return of Lively Lady.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ 

Port Solent, Saturday, from 12.30pm  

Expect plenty of shenanigans on the water at the Fareham Raft Races. The course runs from Lower Quay by the Castle in The Air pub, to Upper Quay. 

Fareham Quay, Saturday, from midday

More than 40 independent traders and live bands, including Shoot the Duke, above, will be at Castle Road, Southsea’s fifth birthday of street events.

Castle Road, Southsea, Saturday and Sunday,11am-8pm

Join a sing-along outdoor screening of the teen classic Grease with John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, put on by Portsmouth Film Society’s Sunset Screenings.

Southsea Bandstand, Saturday, 9.30pm

Warriorfest, the beer festival on board HMS Warrior, by the Staggeringly Good Beer brewery, is back. Expect great beer, live music and swashbuckling antics.

HMS Warrior, Historic Dockyard, Saturday, 6.30pm

Join the experts excavating a trench as part of the national Festival of Archaeology daily until August 3. Search for pottery and coins. 

Fishbourne Roman Palace, daily, 11am-4pm