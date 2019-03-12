Golf day raises cash for two charities

MORE than 80 players took to the fairways to raise money for two charities.

Through entry fees, raffles and an auction, The Hampshire Hackers Golf Society raised £10,300 at a charity day at Lee-on-the-Solent Golf Club with money getting split between The Roberts Centre, which helps struggling families in Portsmouth, Havant and Gosport, and Abby’s Heroes, which is based in Southampton General Hospital and helps young cancer sufferers and their families.

Carole Damper from The Roberts Centre said: ‘More children and families are facing homelessness, debt and distress in 2019 than in any year since we began in 1987.

‘We will use this funding to enable us do projects like Give It a Try which aims to provide a range of fun and stimulating opportunities to inspire the children and young people from across all our services to try new things and set new aspirations.’

To become a volunteer at The Roberts Centre email hr@robertscentre.org.uk