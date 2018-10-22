Good Salon Guide marks 25 years with honour

Kelly Shone-Adams and Gareth Penn from Good Salon Guide
Kelly Shone-Adams and Gareth Penn from Good Salon Guide
0
Have your say

A PUBLICATION that shines a spotlight on excellent salons across the country has marked 25 years in business. 

Good Salon Guide, in Willis Road, Portsmouth, held a competition to find the nation’s best stylist as just one of several initiatives to mark the occasion.

After weeks of public voting, Kelly Shone-Adams from Neath in Wales was named the Nation’s Favourite Hairdresser. Kelly, who runs Technocracy Hair, came out top after 5,000 votes were cast. 

Kelly, 41, said: ‘It is the biggest accolade I could ever have hoped for.’ 

She was presented with a trophy by Gareth Penn, managing director of Good Salon Guide. 

He said: ‘It’s clear that Kelly is incredibly popular.’ 

Good Salon Guide was founded by Gareth’s father, Dawson Penn in 1993.