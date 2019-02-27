Government to consider banning sale of fireworks after 750,000 sign petitions to review the law 

AN inquiry into fireworks law has been launched after hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions calling for legislation to be changed.

Nearly 750,000 have signed petitions in the last three years expressing concern about fireworks.

The Petition Committee has announced today that it has launched an inquiry into fireworks law, including the case for a ban on public sale and use.

A current petition by Amy Cullen, signed by nearly 300,000 people, calls for a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public and for fireworks displays to be restricted to licenced venues.

The petitioner wrote: 'Every year fireworks are set off unnecessarily. Fireworks are a nuisance to the public.

‘They scare animals, young children and people with a phobia.

‘They injure thousands of people every year.

‘They cause damage to buildings, vehicles, emergency vehicles and lastly kids are still being sold them.'

There are currently 11 open petitions calling for stricter fireworks regulations.

Other recent popular petitions have raised concerns ranging from the impact on veterans, particularly those suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), public nuisance effects, particularly noise effects on children and animals, and concerns about the use of fireworks as weapons, injuries and the effects on the emergency services.

Another 11 petitions closed in 2018, among the most popular was ‘Change the laws governing the use of fireworks to include a ban on public use’, which attracted 113,000 signatures.

The government says it recognises these concerns but also acknowledges the enjoyment provided by fireworks and their cultural significance in the history of the UK and to religions including Christianity, Hinduism and Islam.

It believes current legislation and guidance strikes the right balance between allowing enjoyment of fireworks, respecting traditions, ensuring safely and avoiding undue nuisance.

Helen Jones MP, chair of the committee, said: ‘The petitions system has provided hundreds of thousands of people with a way to voice their views about fireworks.

‘Through the scores of petitions we have received on this it is clear that public feeling about fireworks is very strong, and there is a real need to scrutinise the current laws.

‘The Government believes the rules on fireworks are effective, but the law hasn’t been looked at for some time.

‘We want to make sure the law and rules strike the right balance between respecting traditions, allowing the enjoyment of fireworks and protecting people, animals and property.’

For the first part of the inquiry, the Committee is asking for submissions of up to 3,000 words answering one of more of the questions.

If you would like to make a submission, please do so no later than 5pm on Monday, April 8 - you can submit your response here