WATCHING from the sideline as her loved ones completed the 2018 Great South Run was a bittersweet experience for Cheryl Skedgel-Hill.

The 55-year-old from Gosport was itching to take part herself but was undergoing treatment for stage three breast cancer.

After doctors found a malignant tumour during a mammogram check she started chemotherapy on her birthday and subsequently lost all her hair.

But this year is different. Cheryl has now completed radiotherapy and, a week after she did, made it her mission to unite with thousands of others and complete 2019’s race.

She said: ‘You wouldn’t believe how determined I am – when I’m running I feel like a world champion.

‘I want to prove to everybody having cancer is not the be-all and end-all.’