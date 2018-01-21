Green Southsea firms in pledge to cut plastic

BUSINESSES in Southsea are cutting back on plastic with new eco incentives.

André’s Food Bar in Osborne road, Southsea introduced a range of ideas to help cut the amount of plastic used.

Ideas included reusable canvas bags, replacing plastic straws with paper alternatives and introducing a ‘travel mug’.

This entitles customers to a free hot drink and 20p off refills thereafter.

André Guedeney, owner of André’s Food Bar said: ‘As Southsea’s oldest independent sandwich shop we feel that we have a duty to minimise our impact on the environment wherever possible.

‘Plus with the increased demand for our fresh food to go in today’s busy society, we felt we needed to do our bit for the environment.’

He added, ‘If local businesses can all work together, even if only in a small way, we can all contribute to a much bigger and far-reaching cause.’

The news comes as big chains such as Costa pledge to find alternatives to plastic in their stores.

Other businesses such as Brasserie Lou Lou’s in Marmion Road share the same goal.

Some of the firms in the area have stopped using plastic straws and only use and sell recyclable glass bottles.

Charles Tourres, managing director of Brasserie Lou Lou’s, said: ‘The idea behind using paper straws is because I am fed up of the amount of plastic the UK uses.

‘And I’m also fed up of the amount that is chucked away in landfill and pollutes our environment. People have reacted very well and are happy that I am doing this. The outcome of this is I hope that people will do this at home and think twice before using plastics.’

Charles also spent time travelling around Europe and lived in Croatia, where shops would pay for plastic bottles that were returned.

He said: ‘This helped people to recycle a lot more and also helped the homeless as instead of begging they would ask for these bottles.’