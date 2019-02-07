Group stuck at the top of Spinnaker Tower are freed

Have your say

THE group of people who have spent the afternoon stuck at the top of Portsmouth’s Spinnaker Tower are now back with their feet on the ground floor.

Four people were stuck on the top decks of the tower following a technical fault with the lift, after an alarm sounded earlier in the afternoon.

Spinnaker Tower

READ MORE: Man, 62, says he is ‘stuck’ at the top of Spinnaker Tower

But after two and a half hours, the group is back on the ground.

Keith Kerslake, 62 from Chichester, has praised the staff for their support this afternoon.

He said: ‘We finally got out of the Spinnaker Tower at around 5.30pm.

‘I must say that the staff were very helpful.’