GUNWHARF Quays worst kept secret is now out of the bag.

While lose lips might sink ships, sometimes they can also help cut prices.

Gunwharf Quays is having a 'secret sale'. Picture: Habibur Rahman

As the Portsmouth based shopping centre reveals the return of its secret sale.

With Gunwharf Quays revealing today that the flash sales set to take place in just over a week.

The secret sale will take place from Friday, March 1 through Sunday, March 3.

The shopping centre says that there will be astonishing Black Friday style discounts across the centre’s premium brands during the Secret Sale.

And that it will see countless reductions on Gunwharf Quays’ already reduced outlet prices just in time for that spring wardrobe refresh.

Colin Wilding, General Manager at Gunwharf Quays, said: ‘Following one of our most talked about events of the year, we are delighted to announce that we will soon be hosting another Secret Sale.

‘We look forward to offering our customers more for less, to kick off their spring shopping.

‘The promotions are not yet advertised in the centre, so guests who sign up online for their pass will be the first to hear about the incredible discounts on offer.’

For one weekend only shoppers can splash out on extra savings by signing up online and securing a special Sale Pass ahead of the one-off event.

Over 50 famous brands are set to participate in the three-day event including; Pandora, 7 for All Mankind, All Saints, Furla, GAP, Lulu Guinness, The North Face, Yankee Candle, Under Armour, Ted Baker and the White Company.

