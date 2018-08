A busy salon is putting together last-minute preparations for their their annual charity day.

Hi-Lites, in Eastney Road, Milton, devotes an entire day to raising funds for a different good cause each year.

On Thursday, the focus will be on supporting Alzheimer and dementia charities. From 9am until 5pm, staff will be cutting hair for just £7.50.

There will be a DJ, cakes, raffle, face painting, dancers, Warren's Ark snakes and reptiles, and even the deputy lord mayor will be attending.