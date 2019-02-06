Halfords guarantees interviews for service leavers 

Have your say

MOTORING and cycle firm Halfords has announced moves to help people leaving the armed forces find jobs.

The company has signed the Government’s Armed Forces Covenant, offering access to training and careers in its shops and Autocentres.

Halfords will offer guaranteed interviews to service leavers to help with what it said can be a difficult transition to civilian life.

Graham Stapleton, chief executive, said: ‘We are really proud to sign the Armed Forces Covenant to help people leaving the services find new careers and gain training.

‘This initiative is completely win-win, allowing our business to access a pool of potential colleagues with fantastic transferable skills, and helping service leavers build new careers with Halfords.’

Maj Gen William O’Leary, on behalf of the MoD, said: ‘Having Halfords sign our Armed Forces Covenant is a fantastic boost to the scheme.’