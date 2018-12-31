Halogen lamp burst into flames at Portsmouth home 

Have your say

FIREFIGHTERS were called to put out a blaze in a Southsea lounge.

It came after a halogen lamp burst into flames at a property in Chestnut Avenue in Southsea on Saturday.

Units from stations at Southsea and Portchester were both called to the scene just after 4.30pm.

However, their pumps were not needed and a spokeswoman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was extinguished using ‘domestic means’.

One resident was treated for smoke inhalation by paramedics and a stop message was issued at 5pm.