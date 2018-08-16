Hampshire clothing brand is confident of future despite high street woe

Have your say

A HAMPSHIRE-based clothing brand says it is optimistic about its future, despite warning that conditions on the UK high street are unlikely to improve in the near future.

Sales for FatFace, which has a store in Portsmouth, increased by 7.4 per cent in the 52 weeks to June 2 this year.

The company says its womenswear lines had driven the sales growth.

Chief executive Anthony Thompson said: ‘The current retail environment remains difficult and there appears to be no prospect of conditions improving in the short term.

‘We will continue to be focused on quality, design and price integrity and will seek to continue the positive momentum in today's results in the coming 12 months.’

The news comes after a number of stores such as Homebase, Mothercare and Marks and Spencer have closed down.

Mr Thompson said: ‘The implementation of our longer-term strategy is on course.

‘Expansion in the US continued and the business there is trading strongly. With the initial market trial concluded, we are now undertaking a measured roll-out programme.’