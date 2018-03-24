Hampshire loses out on £40m incentive payments for NHS care

HEALTH organisations not meeting their targets saw the area lose out on £40m in incentive payments.

Members of the Portsmouth Health Overview and Scrutiny Panel (Hosp) heard the loss meant the Sustainability and Transformation Partnership (STP) did not meet their forecasted savings plan for 2017/18.

The STP, which was set up in 2016, sets out a five-year plan to get NHS trusts working together to be more cost effective while improving care.

Speaking at Hosp, Richard Samuel, senior responsible officer for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight STP, said: ‘It has been a tough year. Costs have been incurred in premium staff to deal with challenges.

‘We have missed out on a significant amount of money.

‘If NHS organisations don’t deliver financial balance or their constitutional targets, then we miss out. That sum is up to £40m of incentive payments.’

Concerns were raised by members of the panel about the loss of income. Chairman Leo Madden said: ‘It’s a real pity to lose out on £40m. When are the NHS partners going to get their act together?’