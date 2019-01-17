Hampshire pensioner died after being hit by car just two days before her birthday 

Have your say

THE family of a Hampshire woman who died after being hit by car just days before her birthday have paid tribute to her.

Elaine Helen McAuley Billington, who was 70, died following a crash on The Spain in Petersfield on Thursday, January 10, just two days before she would have celebrated her 71st birthday on January 12.

Elaine Billington. Picture: Hampshire Constabulary

Her family have paid tribute to her, saying: ‘Elaine was full of energy, and was very active in the local community.

‘She was a volunteer bereavement counsellor for Cruse, a governor of Alton College, and a regular helper at the pop-in centre run by Winton House.

‘She will be deeply missed by her friends and family, including her husband John, her children Anna and David, and her four grandchildren Harvey, Fraser, Thomas and Douglas.'

Elaine was originally from Glasgow, she moved to Petersfield with husband John in 2011 from the North East.

Police are still appealing for any witnesses to the collision which happened at 3.35pm last Thursday.

Mrs Billington was crossing the road when she was hit by a black Citroen DS5, which was turning right from Charles Street.

Mrs Billingston sustained fatal head injuries and died at Southampton General Hospital.

If you can help, please call 101, quoting Operation Ochre.