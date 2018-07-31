Hampshire police representative becomes chair of Police Federation of England and Wales

The man who represents police officers in Hampshire has been elected as the national chair for the Police Federation.

John Apter, a police officer for 26 years, has been Hampshire Police Federation chair for eight years.

Posting on Twitter, he said: ‘Thanks so much for all the kind messages, can’t keep up with them all! An absolute honour to have been elected as the @PFEW_HQ Chairman, will respond to the messages as soon as I can. Thank you!’

He will tomorrow take up the new top national job after being elected in a poll that for the first time saw all officers have a say.

Outspoken Mr Apter has taken on the police and crime commissioner, leading a successful no-confidence vote in incumbent Michael Lane.

During the election campaign for the post, Mr Apter called for an open debate on officers’ industrial rights.