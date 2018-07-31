Hannah’s fairytale wedding with her prince charming

July 7 was a very special day. The England football team qualified for their first World Cup semi final since 1990. It was also one of the hottest days of the year, during the longest heatwave since 1976.

For Hannah Feary, 28, it was the day she had her dream wedding.

Hannah arrived in a beautiful horse-drawn carriage

‘I always wanted the fairytale – the big white wedding, an amazing setting, Prince Charming,’ Hannah says.

Hannah met her husband Karl, 31, an electrician at Portsmouth’s ferry port, seven years ago at a friend’s barbecue. ‘It was love at first sight,’ Hannah says.

After three very happy years together, Hannah, a medical secretary at Queen Alexandra Hospital, knew that marriage was on the cards. ‘We’d discussed it,’ she says, ‘but I had no idea when Karl was going to propose.’

It was during a holiday to Antalya, Turkey, that Karl was overcome with love – and nerves. ‘It wasn’t very romantic,’ Hannah laughs, ‘I saw all these four-poster beds on the beach, with champagne and strawberries…Karl proposed in our room on the first night we got there.’

Hannah and her beautiful bridesmaids

Hannah had her own case of nerves a few weeks before the wedding. ‘I started to panic about the dress. It was a big, fairytale wedding dress. Is it too big? Had I spent too much? I worried. Should have I gone ‘on-trend’? Bought a fishtail dress?’

Hannah remembers, ‘I even started Googling second-hand dresses, thinking I had made the wrong choice!’

Thankfully, Hannah had her mum and close friends to help her plan and calm her nerves.

A helpful chat with her sister helped her realise her fairytale was still on track.Two weeks later, Hannah and Karl tied the knot at picturesque Old Thorns, in Liphook.

Almost 70 much-loved friends and family members were serenaded by a string quartet as they watched the happy couple arrive by horse-drawn carriage.

‘That was very special,’ Hannah says. ‘I have a very happy memory of just the two of us in the carriage.’

The couple had their wedding photos taken with a sensational view of the South Downs, a perfect setting for the blazing hot summer day.

The couple’s beautiful day allowed Karl to celebrate the Beautiful Game too. ‘We had the game on – on silent,’ Hannah says, with a tone like rolled-eyes, ‘and there were a few cheers during the wedding breakfast.’

And yes – the DJ played Three Lions (Football's Coming Home).

But she says that everyone was very respectful during the match, and it made Karl even happier.

The couple, who live in Hilsea, had a mini-moon in Rhodes, Greece, and will be taking a seven night cruise around the Caribbean.

Next Hannah wants to move to their perfect home and start a family with Karl. ‘He gave me my dream wedding to Prince Charming,’ she says.

Photos by carlamortimerweddingphotography.co.uk