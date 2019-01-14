Harry Redknapp to ‘star in McDonald's ads’ after I’m a Celebrity win 

A FORMER Pompey manager is set to be the new face of a fast-food giant, according to reports.

Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle in December after a stint in I'm a Celebrity and is set to cash in on the win.

The former Portsmouth manager, who led the Fratton Park side to victory in the FA Cup, is set to earn £500,000 to star in a McDonald's ad campaign.

The Mirror Online reported that the sports-themed adverts will launch in the Spring.

An insider told the website: ‘Since Harry left the jungle everybody’s been vying for his signature. McDonald’s won out and they have a star striker in Harry.

‘The ads touch upon a healthier approach to life and Harry’s time on I’m A Celeb, so it’s unlikely his beloved roly-poly will make an appearance. They’re sure to be a big hit.’

The former Blues boss is also set to tour the country with his An Audience with Harry Redknapp show, but he will not be returning to Portsmouth.

Redknapp was crowned winner of I’m a Celebrity on December 9, 2018, coming ahead of actress Emily Atack and entertainer John Barrowman after three weeks in the Australian jungle.