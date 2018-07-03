Have your say on sea defences at Southsea

COUNCILLORS have urged members of the public from across the city to have their say on the future of Southsea seafront.

This week marks the start of the long-awaited consultation period for new sea defences that would protect land stretching from Long Curtain Moat to Eastney Barracks from rising sea levels.

The consultations will be held across the city explaining options for the defences. Questionnaires, that will also be made available online, will be handed out to gather feedback from residents.

The first meeting takes place this Wednesday from 1pm till 7pm at the Eastney Community Centre.

The council’s environment boss, Cllr Dave Ashmore, said: ‘It is important because we have to do something. It is everyone’s seafront, it is everyone’s coast. And it’s for our children and grandchildren, we’ve got a responsibility to them.

‘We’re extending consultations to places like Cosham, for everybody who lives in the city. Everybody will get a look at it and get a say.’

Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson: ‘It is going to be here for 100 years. We have got to try to make sure we get this right.

‘There are a lot of people whose homes are at risk and we can’t sit back at do nothing. It is hugely important that members of the public get involved.’

Cllr Vernon-Jackson made the sea defences one of his main priorities when taking over as council leader in May and set up a cross-party group to discuss some of the issues.

Speaking about the group Cllr Ashmore added: ‘It is a big decision. It’s something that goes beyond party politics which is why we have a cross-party group working on it.’

Consultation dates:

Eastney Community Centre: July 4, 1pm-7pm

Canoe Lake Tennis Pavilion: July 6, 1.30pm-7.30pm

Aspex Gallery: July 10, 1pm-7pm

Anchorage Park Community Centre: July 11, 3pm-7pm

St. Jude’s Church Southsea : July 12, 1pm-7pm

Cosham Community Centre: July 16, 3pm-7pm

Royal Naval Club and Royal Albert Yacht Club: July 17, 1pm-7pm

Fratton Community Centre: July 20, 1pm-7pm