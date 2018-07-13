Hayling Island road partly blocked after tractor trailer overturns

Have your say

A tractor’s trailer overturned on a road in Hayling Island and caused disruptions for motorists.

The trailer ended up on its side while the vehicle was driving along Havant Road on the island yesterday (July 12) at around 3pm.

An overturned tractor trailer blocked part of the road in Hayling Island. Picture: Habibur Rahman

A picture from the scene show the trailer laying on its side and blocking part of the road.

Emergency services were called to Havant Road yesterday following the accident.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire Police said: ‘We were called at 3pm following reports of a tractor which had overturned on Havant Road.

‘No injuries reported and the vehicle was recovered.’

Paramedics were not called to the scene.

