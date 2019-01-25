Health and safety investigation into MMD shipping port death to continue

HEALTH and safety inspectors are continuing an investigation into the death of an employee who was crushed by containers at a shipping port.

The Health and Safety Executive is looking into the death of Mieczyslaw Siwak, better known as Mitch, who died in August 2017 after being crushed between two freight containers at the MMD shipping services port in Flathouse Quay in Portsmouth.

The firm, which is owned by Portsmouth City Council, could face criminal charges if the HSE concludes there is blame over health and safety procedures.

An inquest into the 34-year-old’s death concluded yesterday with the jury reaching an unanimous verdict of death by an accident which came about through a number of contributing factors.

MMD general manager Steve Williams told Coroner Lincoln Brookes about the improvements to safety procedures and other issues raised in the proceedings including the lack of control and supervision from management.

READ MORE: MMD Shipping workers tell inquest jury how they tried to save friend crushed to death

A HSE spokeswoman said: ‘Following the conclusion of the inquest, our thoughts remain with the family of Mieczyslaw Siwak. We appreciate that this continues to be a difficult time for them.

‘We have assisted the coroner and given evidence during the inquest.

‘Our investigation is still ongoing and we will inform the family and other parties when it is concluded.

‘We are unable to comment any further at this time.’

READ MORE: Family of Portsmouth port worker crushed to death say they will never get the answers they want

Mitch, originally from Poland but who was living in Bognor Regis, was described by his partner Dorota Tomaszwska as ‘a kind man who was always smiling’.



