Heavy delays remain in Portsmouth after M275 lanes reopen following multi-vehicle crash

COMMUTERS are facing still having delays on the roads around the city following an earlier crash.

The multi-vehicle collision happened on the northbound carriageway of the M275 at junction 1.

Traffic camera footage from the scene

Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE twitter account warned earlier that there were 40 minute delays as a result of the crash this morning.

Two lanes are currently blocked on the M275 northbound and delays are stretching back towards Anglesea Road.

Both lanes have now reopened but motorists are warned that they still facing ‘heavy delays’ by ROMANSE, with some commuters reporting that they ‘haven’t moved for 20 minutes’.

Delays are stretching back towards the city centre as a result of the crash.

Traffic is heavy in Fratton, North End and Hilsea as well as on the A3 northbound following the earlier collision.

