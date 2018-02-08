Help The News keep a close eye on politics

YOU don’t need to look far to see the power of effective local journalism either.

And despite times of uncertainty for the print media our exclusive reporting has exposed the police commissioner planning to boost his budget while axing cops, putting the The News’ newsroom in a stronger position than ever before.

So in a ground-breaking step to further bolster the power of local reporting in Portsmouth, The News is recruiting a local democracy reporter who will investigate, scrutinise and report on our local government.

How much is being spent on the Portsmouth Retail Park development? What’s happening with the planning of Welborne? What are the waiting times like at Queen Alexandra Hospital?

Analysing how public money is spent will be key to this role and the new reporter will be expected to examine the inner workings of local government.

The newest additions to the multi-award winning Johnston Press group will tell the stories that really matter to our communities. People want a transparent council and the new reporter will be responsible for bringing essential news to their attention.

He or she will have an in-depth understanding of the workings of local government and be able to deliver clear, accessible content for our readers.

The new reporter must have a track record of delivering accurate and original content on strict deadlines, with all content being politically-neutral and balanced.

They will be expected to deliver fresh reports on a daily basis, and also provide multimedia content, such as live two-way interviews for broadcast content, when required.

The ideal candidates will also have a solid knowledge of social media and understand how to use it to drive audience engagement.

Candidates will also be qualified to NCE-standard or equivalent with two years experience working to daily deadlines alongside a shorthand proficiency of 100 words per minute.

This exciting and rare opportunity is part of an innovative collaboration between the BBC and regional publishers.

This role is a two-year fixed term contract.

As part of this, the successful candidates can look forward to a competitive salary, holiday entitlement, pension scheme plus other benefits available to you as a Johnston Press employee.

To apply please send your CV and a covering letter to democracy.jobs@jpress.co.uk, please ensure you include the application reference – which is E29 – and location in your email. Deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday, February 16.